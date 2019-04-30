The best Strictly Come Dancing hair transformations

﻿
When thinking of Strictly Come Dancing, it's usually the costumes, the moves or even the infamous curse that come to mind... but what about the dancer's hairstyles? Being professional dancers, the performers are used to looking glamorous and often experiment with new looks. From Karen Clifton's post-break up chop to Anton du Beke's recent hair transplant, we count the best Strictly hair transformations to date…

 

Karen Clifton

Karen Clifton has changed her hair quite a bit in recent years. The pro dancer went from long hair to a gorgeous bob and has now shaved her head in sections to take it even shorter.

The 37-year-old previously opened up to HELLO! about feeling liberated with short hair. She said: "It is almost like I am on a self-discovery path, and I find it quite refreshing, a kind of release that I am allowing myself to change and to be okay with it, and if people don’t like it that's fine with me." The star had been inspired by Emma Willis' hair, and added: "I loved it and knew that's what I wanted."

 

Anton du Beke

Anton du Beke has made no secret of the fact that he loves his hair transplants having received the procedure in 2018. The 52-year-old wrote on Twitter: "It's now over a year since I made the decision to have a hair transplant with HRBR_Ireland. It's honestly one of the best decisions I've ever made, I feel 25 again!"

Amy Dowden

Amy Dowden swapped her honey brunette tone for a dramatic dark black which really makes her eyes stand out.

Dianne Buswell

Dianne Buswell is famed for her fiery locks but over the years has gone even brighter. In 2017 she had more of a dark copper colour and nowadays she's rocking a practically neon hue. We love. Do you know who else loves it? Boyfriend Joe Sugg, that's who. 

 

Janette Manrara

Famed for her ultra glossy hair, Janette has gone from a short wavy bob to sleek and straight, and that's just in recent years! She took to Instagram back in February to share her secret. A fan of Living Proof products, she said: "I really really like them … they are awesome."

In a quick video she revealed the two products she used - the Dry Volume Blast Spray, which is all about bringing the volume to the hair, and the Living Proof No Frizz Leave-In Conditioner, which Janette added to the tips of her hair - this little wonder product smoothes hair so that the strands are polished and your hair is left feeling moisturised.

 

Katya Jones

Katya Jones hasn't really ever experimented with length but she has with colour. In 2016 she debuted a blonde balayage but for 2019 she has gone back to her rich brunette colour all over.

Luba Mushtuk

Luba Mushtuk, who was partnered with EastEnders star Jake Wood for the Strictly Christmas special, used to sport a very dramatic dip-dye but now has swapped to one gorgeous caramel colour all over.

