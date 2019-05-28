﻿
10 Photos | Beauty

The top 10 iconic celebrity hairstyles of all-time

Welcome to the hairstyle hall of fame...

...
1/10
kate
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

It's no secret that celebrities have power and yes, that means even their hair. When an a-list goes for a chop, changes their colour or steps out with a new accessorie, it can create a completely new hair craze - copied the world over. From the Duchess of Cambridge to Victoria Beckham, Blake Lively to Twiggy, here we count the top 10 most iconic hairstyles to date... 

 

The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, is renowned for her elegant hairstyles, whether she opts for a braided updo or sweeps her hair back into a ponytail. However, when it comes to hairstyles, the stylish royal is best known for her effortlessly glamorous blow-dry, one of her favourite looks.

 

audrey
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

When Audrey Hepburn appeared onscreen as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's, it wasn't just her black Givenchy gown that became one of Hollywood's biggest style moments. Accessorised with a dazzling statement tiara, the beauty icon's elegant updo is still many stars' go-to look for glitzy bashes today.

vb
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Victoria Beckham's bob hairstyle has become so iconic that it's even been given a nickname of its own – the 'pob' – and while nowadays the fashion designer favours a more natural look her sleek poker straight short style still firmly remains one of her most memorable beauty moments.

jenaniston
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

There's no denying that Jennifer Aniston had one of the biggest iconic hairstyles of the '90s when she made her debut rocking 'The Rachel' hairstyle for the first season of hit TV show Friends. Women around the world dashed to their nearest salons to get the layered look – although Jennifer has since revealed she wasn't a fan of how high maintenance the style was.

marilynrex
Photo: © Rex
5/10

Marilyn Monroe was the ultimate blonde bombshell – renowned for her world-famous curly platinum blonde tresses, the actress continues to be a source of beauty inspiration for women around the world to this day.

 

bardot
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Brigitte Bardot was the epitome of laidback chic with her flawlessly smooth blonde mane – and whether she was tying her hair back into a half updo or pushing it back with a large headband, volume was key to her showstopping look.

beyonce
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Beyoncé has rocked a wide range of incredible hairstyles throughout the years, but the singer sparked a major hair trend when she arrived at the 2015 Met Gala with her locks tied up into an edgy high ponytail style. Leaving her hair in loose waves and with a twist at the base of the style, Beyoncé had beauty addicts around the world reaching for their hair ties to recreate her gorgeous look.

 

twiggyrex
Photo: © Rex
8/10

Supermodel Twiggy firmly established herself as a force to be reckoned with when she first made her modelling debut, but it wasn't just her dramatic lashes or effortlessly cool style that caught the public's attention. The British beauty paved the way for the pixie cut trend with her short cropped tresses, sparking a new craze that is still a firm favourite to this day.

amywinehouse
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Amy Winehouse quite literally took the beehive trend to new heights with her world famous half-updo, using backcombing and extensions to create heaps of volume for her showstopping look, always rocking a side fringe and often using floral hair accessories for the finishing touch.

 

blake lively hair waves
10/10

From the moment she burst onto our screens as Serena in Gossip Girl, Blake Lively firmly established herself as a style and beauty icon – her loose tousled tresses had women around the world ditching their straighteners in an attempt to recreate her beachy waved style.

