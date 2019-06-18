﻿
13 of the most iconic Royal Ascot hairstyles from the royal ladies

It's the perfect event for an extravagant hairstyle...

Kate Middleton at Royal Ascot - hairstyle ideas
While it’s often the extravagant hats that get the column inches when it comes to Royal Ascot, it’s important not to forget about how important the hair is. When there’s a headpiece involved, what you do with your locks can make or break a look. While chignons have always been a popular choice for the Royals at Ascot, the younger generation have been experimenting with more-modern variations, as well as ringlets, plaits and twists. From Princess Beatrice’s fishtail plait to Princess Diana’s turban hair, see who has made it onto our list of iconic Ascot hairstyles.

 

The Duchess of Cambridge (above)

 

For her first (and only!) appearance at Royal Ascot in 2017, the Duchess of Cambridge swept her thick, flowing mane into a neat low chignon. There’s not a hair out of place and that’s thanks to a very discreet hairnet which holds everything together. 

 

Now see more iconic hairstyles from the royal ladies...

Princess Diana at Royal Ascot - hairstyle ideas
Princess Diana

 

We’re used to seeing lots of unusual headwear at Ascot, but Princess Diana surprised everyone in 1989 when her hair was slicked into a Philip Somerville turban hat to give her look an exotic feel.

Princess Beatrice at Royal Ascot - hairstyle ideas
Princess Beatrice

 

Princess Beatrice was bang-on hair trend when she showed off a neat fishtail plait in 2017. To coordinate her hairstyle with her hat, she added a black grosgrain ribbon and tied it in a bow.

 

Meghan Markle at Royal Ascot - hairstyle ideas
The Duchess of Sussex

 

Duchess Meghan’s Ascot debut in 2018 involved this very-modern take on a bun. The ‘do was deliberately created off centre to reflect the asymmetry of the Duchess’ dramatic headpiece, and a few strands were left loose to keep it relaxed and casual.

 

Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein at Royal Ascot - hairstyle ideas
Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein of Jordan

 

Perhaps Meghan had been taking hairstyle notes from Princess Haya of Jordan – she wore her tresses swept to the side in a similar style way back in 2009.

Sophie Wessex at Royal Ascot - hairstyle ideas
The Countess of Wessex

 

Sophie’s wide-brimmed hat hides a surprisingly complicated hairstyle. The Countess’ hair has been twisted and pinned into this beautifully stylish ‘do which complements her drop earrings perfectly.

 

Princess Eugenie at Royal Ascot - hairstyle ideas
Princess Eugenie

 

Princess Eugenie’s 2017 look is a great example of how the right hairstyle can make a good hat look even better. The princess’ hair has been used to balance out the dimensions of her dramatic fascinator-hat; she’s been given a side fringe and some of her locks have been left free to frame her face.

Princess Beatrice at Royal Ascot - hairstyle ideas
Princess Beatrice

 

No prim and proper princess here. Beatrice styled her trademark ginger hair into bouncy, messy ringlets in 2010 for a hair ‘do that mirrored the deliberately-disordered decoration on her fascinator-hat.

Sarah Ferguson at Royal Ascot - hairstyle ideas
Sarah Ferguson

 

The princesses’ mother isn’t averse to experimenting with different hairstyles at Ascot. In 1986, the Duchess of York pinned her hair into this voluminous do and secured it in place with her pillbox hat.

The Queen at Royal Ascot - hairstyle ideas
Queen Elizabeth

 

While not one to style her hair specifically for Ascot, the Queen’s tight perm sat well with her upturned hat in 1990.

Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein at Royal Ascot - hairstyle ideas
Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein of Jordan

 

Ascot regular Princess Haya of Jordan wore her chocolate locks in a chic twist, which set off her floral headpiece in 2009.

Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot - hairstyle ideas
Zara Tindall

 

If you’re wearing an elaborate headpiece, you need a hairstyle that will complement it without taking away the spotlight. In 2014, Zara Tindall’s neat twisted chignon worked a treat, acting as the ideal base for her dramatic hat.

Princess Michael of Kent at Royal Ascot - hairstyle ideas
Princess Michael of Kent

 

Princess Michael of Kent piled her wavy hair into a wide-brimmed hat in 2012, but left some loose to soften the look. The result was feminine and elegant.  

