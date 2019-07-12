Kim Murray's best Wimbledon hair moments

Kim Murray is a regular fixture in the crowd at Wimbledon, and she’s become as known for her glossy hairstyles as she is for her unwavering support of her husband Andy. The mum-of-two, who is reportedly expecting the couple’s third child, made her debut at the championships in 2006, and has undergone a style evolution of her own in the 13 years she has been in the public eye. Click through the gallery to look back at Kim’s best Wimbledon hair moments…
The 31-year-old is sporting a lighter hair colour for 2019. Her long ombré locks are perfect for summer, with her hair centre-parted and styled into bouncy blonde waves.