Duchess Kate changes her hair colour more than you might think! All her transformations over the years

Brunette goals…

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge may be well known for her glossy brunette locks, but she does like to change up her look from time to time! In fact, Kate is rarely seen with just a straight-up dark tone to her hair - she likes to add dimension with sun-kissed pieces, or even auburn tones. One thing never changes however, and that's the elegant styling of her locks - whether it's up or down, straight or curly, Duchess Kate always nails her classic look. Scroll down to see all her royal colour changes over the years!

For 2019, Kate appears to have opted for a natural chestnut brown look - seen above - with some beautiful face-framing highlights through the front of her hair. She has been rocking a past-shoulder length for some time now, too, and choosing looser curls rather than the tighter bouncy blow-dry she formerly favoured. 

Photo: © Getty Images
But just in December 2018, the Duchess appeared to have gone for a slightly warmer look, with fewer highlights. Just look at that shine! 

Photo: © Getty Images
In February of that year, while pregnant with Prince Louis, Kate was rocking a darker, cooler brown - seen here at the annual BAFTA awards. For the glamorous evening, the Duchess chose to for a fuller look with her hairstyle - she wouldn't want to show up those glittering emeralds, eh?

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate was wearing her hair long and dark at the beginning of 2017 - here she is at a Heads Together event in London, which she attended with Prince William and Prince Harry. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Later that year she cropped it much shorter, wearing it in a rare mid-parting and adding some subtle blonde pieces once again. You can't blame a brunette for wanting to go a little lighter during the summer! 

Photo: © Getty Images
These shots of Kate taken in October 2016 show several blonde highlights underneath her thick dark hair, which have been pulled through in her ponytail. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Pictured a month later in November, she appears to be sporting an on-trend balayage! Gorgeous.

Photo: © Getty Images
For Christmas engagements in 2015, it was a darker chocolate brown and a parted fringe, which Kate called her 'mum fringe' at the time! 

Photo: © Getty Images
She'd previously been wearing it in a longer, lighter look throughout the year. Wouldn't you love to see her try this again? Her stylist Richard Ward dubbed it the 'gringe' - or the grown-out fringe - though apparently, Kate was a bit unsure about the change at the time. 

Photo: © Getty Images
In her earlier years as a royal, Kate often wore her hair down and loose in a natural brunette tone. Here she is photographed during her 2014 visit to Canberra during a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand - the first official trip with a young Prince George! 

Photo: © Getty Images
During her first pregnancy, she had some pretty bold blonde highlights put in, seen here at the wedding of William van Cutsem and Rosie Ruck Keene in May 2013. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The lightest (and probably the most natural!) we've ever seen Kate's hair is arguably during the Duke and Duchess' tour of Singapore, Malaysia, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu in 2012! Her long locks were sun-kissed and beachy during their visit to Tavanipupu. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Unsurprisingly, for her engagement and subsequent royal wedding in 2011, the Duchess stuck to a very classic, timeless dark brunette look. Stunning! 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

