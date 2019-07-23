Duchess Kate changes her hair colour more than you might think! All her transformations over the years

The Duchess of Cambridge may be well known for her glossy brunette locks, but she does like to change up her look from time to time! In fact, Kate is rarely seen with just a straight-up dark tone to her hair - she likes to add dimension with sun-kissed pieces, or even auburn tones. One thing never changes however, and that's the elegant styling of her locks - whether it's up or down, straight or curly, Duchess Kate always nails her classic look. Scroll down to see all her royal colour changes over the years!
For 2019, Kate appears to have opted for a natural chestnut brown look - seen above - with some beautiful face-framing highlights through the front of her hair. She has been rocking a past-shoulder length for some time now, too, and choosing looser curls rather than the tighter bouncy blow-dry she formerly favoured.