Strictly's Saffron Barker and her different hairstyles over the years

YouTube star Saffron Barker has had so many amazing looks...

saffron-barker-curly-hair
1/12

YouTube star Saffron Barker is proving to be one of the biggest hits of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. Paired with AJ Pritchard, the 19-year-old has been receiving great scores over the past few weeks and we have a hunch that’s only going to continue. For many, prior to the show, they’ll know Saffron from her YouTube channel that boasts 2.21 million followers. Covering everything from fitness to fashion, it’s her beauty videos that often prove the most popular. Why? Well, she shows off her amazing hairstyles and they’re always so easy to recreate. From bobs to plaits, straight styles to curls, here are Saffron’s best hair moments to date. Is there any style she doesn’t suit?!

 

We love Saffron Barker's beach curls

One of our favourite looks on Saffron, she wears her hair curly in all sorts of styles. To achieve the look, she recommends using a thicker tong when curling your hair so that you have a more beachy look rather than tight curls. She also advises splitting your hair into sections for ease. 

saffron barker brunette
2/12

Saffron Barker as a brunette

Although she’s famed for her blonde hair, Saffron’s natural hair colour is actually brunette. Doesn’t she look gorgeous with it?

saffron harper top knot bun
3/12

Saffron Barker is a fan of the top knot

We’re obsessed with top knots. Wear yours neat or make like Saffron and pull out the hair for a looser style. 

saffron barker half up half down hairstyle
4/12

Saffron Barker with half-up, half-down plaits

Adding a twist to a standard half-up, half-down style, Saffron looked totally gorgeous with these miniature French braids.

saffron barker half up half down bun hairstyle
5/12

Saffron Barker wearing her half-up, half-down bun

Proving there are numerous ways to wear the style, she also did half-up, half-down with a bun. 

saffron barker high pony
6/12

Saffron Barker with a high ponytail

One of her coolest looks on Strictly so far, Saffron labelled her high ponytail “sassy” and we can totally see why. 

saffron barker bob short hair
7/12

Saffron Barker with a lob (a long bob)

Officially known as a “lob”, Saffron has shown off her long bob numerous times, often mixing it up by sometimes wearing it in a centre parting and sometimes to the side. 

saffron barker long hair extensions
8/12

Saffron Barker with long hair

Saffron has previously revealed that she wears Easilock extensions, a brand that Cheryl is an ambassador of. She has been known to have them professionally put in but she has also used clip-in extensions too. One of her favourite looks is a voluminous high ponytail so they’re perfect for that. 

saffron barker low ponytail
9/12

Saffron Barker's low-slung ponytail

She may often opt for the highest ponytail going but she also loves a low-slung one too. We’re obsessed with this style on her. 

saffron barker pigtails bunches
10/12

Saffron Barker with her cute bunchies

Proving pigtails aren’t just for little girls, Saffron has worn various variations of pigtails over the years and we love them on her. 

saffron barker pink hair
11/12

Saffron Barker with pink hair

Never afraid to experiment, in 2017 Saffron showed off an incredible vibrant pink new look. She used a mix of wash-in, wash-out dye and coloured hairspray to get the look. 

saffron barker space buns
12/12

Saffron Barker's cute space buns

One of her favourite festival styles, Saffron has actually called space buns “the cutest hairstyle ever created”. She warned in a hair tutorial that once you’ve tied your hair into two buns, pull the hair loose so the overall look looks more relaxed. 

