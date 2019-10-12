Strictly's Saffron Barker and her different hairstyles over the years

YouTube star Saffron Barker is proving to be one of the biggest hits of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. Paired with AJ Pritchard, the 19-year-old has been receiving great scores over the past few weeks and we have a hunch that’s only going to continue. For many, prior to the show, they’ll know Saffron from her YouTube channel that boasts 2.21 million followers. Covering everything from fitness to fashion, it’s her beauty videos that often prove the most popular. Why? Well, she shows off her amazing hairstyles and they’re always so easy to recreate. From bobs to plaits, straight styles to curls, here are Saffron’s best hair moments to date. Is there any style she doesn’t suit?!
We love Saffron Barker's beach curls
One of our favourite looks on Saffron, she wears her hair curly in all sorts of styles. To achieve the look, she recommends using a thicker tong when curling your hair so that you have a more beachy look rather than tight curls. She also advises splitting your hair into sections for ease.