9 of the best Strictly Come Dancing hair transformations

You might like...
-
Where the Strictly professionals go on holiday when they're not on the dancefloor
-
Strictly Come Dancing release official photos of this year's pro dancers – see here
-
Strictly body envy! How the professionals get their incredible bodies
-
Strictly struggles: stars from Kevin Clifton to Oti Mabuse bravely reveal secret struggles
-
Craig Revel Horwood reveals why he hasn't apologised to Anton du Beke following teeth gate
Craig Revel Horwood is renowned for his straight-talking, no-nonsense attitude on the judging panel on Strictly Come Dancing, but was mortified during...