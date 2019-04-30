﻿
9 of the best Strictly Come Dancing hair transformations

Among all of the crazy costumes, extravagant makeup and slick hairstyles it's hard to notice when the Strictly Come Dancing professionals change their own personal looks. Aside from the glitz and glam of the show, there have been some pretty impressive hair transformations, from Karen Clifton's post-breakup chop to Anton du Beke's hair transplant to Oti Mabuse's extensive wig collection. We take a look at some of the best to date…

 

Karen Clifton

Karen has changed her hair quite a bit in recent years. The pro dancer went from long hair to a gorgeous bob and has now shaved her head in sections to take it even shorter.

The 37-year-old previously opened up to HELLO! about feeling liberated with short hair. She said: "It is almost like I am on a self-discovery path, and I find it quite refreshing, a kind of release that I am allowing myself to change and to be okay with it, and if people don’t like it that's fine with me." The star had been inspired by Emma Willis' hair, and added: "I loved it and knew that's what I wanted."

 

Anton du Beke

Anton du Beke has made no secret of the fact that he loves his hair transplants having received the procedure in 2018. The 52-year-old wrote on Twitter: "It's now over a year since I made the decision to have a hair transplant with HRBR_Ireland. It's honestly one of the best decisions I've ever made, I feel 25 again!"

Oti Mabuse

While Oti often stuns fans with an array of amazing wigs, including thick fringes and short dark bobs, she has kept her hair length fairly similar over the past few years. But she has experimented with colour by trying out subtle shades of caramel browns and reddish hues. In our opinion, it looks like she could pull off any hairstyle!

Dianne Buswell

Dianne Buswell is famed for her fiery locks but over the years has gone even brighter. In 2017 she had more of a dark copper colour and nowadays she's rocking a practically neon hue. We love. Do you know who else loves it? Boyfriend Joe Sugg, that's who. 

 

Johannes Radebe

Johannes hasn't always rocked the cropped dark cut we all love. In a series of throwback pictures on Instagram, he revealed he tried out a bright blonde colour for a while. The real question is: do blondes have more fun? Judging by Johannes switch back to his dark hair, it would appear the answer is no! 

Amy Dowden

Amy Dowden swapped her honey brunette tone for a dramatic dark black which really made her green eyes pop. She is now back to soft browns and dark blondes - gorgeous!

 

Janette Manrara

Famed for her ultra-glossy hair, Janette has gone from a short wavy bob to a sleek and straight style, and that's just in recent years! She took to Instagram back in February to share her secret. A fan of Living Proof products, she said: "I really really like them … they are awesome."

In a quick video she revealed the two products she used - the Dry Volume Blast Spray, which is all about bringing the volume to the hair, and the Living Proof No Frizz Leave-In Conditioner, which Janette added to the tips of her hair.

Katya Jones

Katya Jones hasn't really ever experimented with length but she has with colour. In 2016 she debuted a blonde balayage but for 2019 she has gone back to her rich brunette colour all over.

Luba Mushtuk

Luba Mushtuk, who was partnered with Olympic rowing champion James Cracknell for the 2019 show, has been several shades of blonde! She used to sport a dramatic dip-dye before swapping to a caramel colour all over, and she has now opted for a blended icy blonde.

 

