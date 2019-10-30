Most shocking royal hair transformations: from Duchess Kate to Princess Charlotte and Queen Letizia

From elegant up-dos to glossy blowdries, royal women often show off the most incredible hairstyles that have us all running to the hairdressers. So when there's any sign of change, we take note. The Duchess of Cambridge loves to change up her look, from lighter highlights to shoulder-length trims and even a faux bob, and she's not alone. The Duchess of Sussex previously rocked a lighter colour, Princess Charlotte has experimented with her parting and Queen Letizia of Spain shocked us with a gorgeous sharp bob. Scroll down to see some of our favourite royal hair transformations…
The Duchess of Cambridge
Anyone else remember the global headlines when the Duchess debuted her new thick fringe back in 2012? Now that's what we call influence.