Most shocking royal hair transformations: from Duchess Kate to Princess Charlotte and Queen Letizia

Kate Middleton with a fringe
From elegant up-dos to glossy blowdries, royal women often show off the most incredible hairstyles that have us all running to the hairdressers. So when there's any sign of change, we take note. The Duchess of Cambridge loves to change up her look, from lighter highlights to shoulder-length trims and even a faux bob, and she's not alone. The Duchess of Sussex previously rocked a lighter colour, Princess Charlotte has experimented with her parting and Queen Letizia of Spain shocked us with a gorgeous sharp bob. Scroll down to see some of our favourite royal hair transformations…

 

The Duchess of Cambridge

Anyone else remember the global headlines when the Duchess debuted her new thick fringe back in 2012? Now that's what we call influence. 

Kate Middleton highlights
While the royal has always stuck to the brunette colour spectrum, she seems to be rocking warmer tones for autumn. The mum-of-three replaced her red tones and dark roots with more honey-coloured highlights and choppy layers in early October 2019, and we're in love. From deep browns to honey blondes, we're struggling to find a hairstyle or colour the Duchess can't pull off!

Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte

At only four years old, Princess Charlotte is already a style icon in her own right. Granted, she hasn't had much time to change her hair yet, but photos of her at the age of two show a deep side parting and richer brunette tones. For her first day of school in September 2019, she sported a centre parting with her hair pulled back into a smart ponytail, and we can spot some blonder strands around her face which were likely caused by her sunny summer holidays! If she's anything like her mother, we can expect some fabulous hair transformations in the future. 

Meghan Markle hair
The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle has sparked a trend for darker, raven locks, but she has experimented with much lighter colours in the past. During the early days of Suits, the former actress dyed her hair a much warmer, sun-kissed brunette shade.

 

MORE: All the times Meghan Markle and Queen Letizia of Spain have twinned

 

Princess Diana
Princess Diana

Diana's decision to have her blonde hair cut into what later became her iconic short style was a snappy one. Hairdresser Sam McKnight has said of the moment, which happened after a Vogue photoshoot: "I made her hair look short in the tiara for the shoot and she decided she liked it. As she was leaving, Diana asked what would I do to her hair if I had free rein…. I suggested cutting it short, and she, to my surprise, agreed, and we did it there and then."

Princess Mette-Marit hair
Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Her iconic platinum blonde hair hasn't always been this bright - Princess Mette-Marit of Norway increasingly lightening her colour over the years. Back in 2000, shortly after she announced her engagement to Crown Prince Haakon, her hair was noticeably different to her current hair with subtle highlights creating an overall caramel hue. 

Sarah Ferguson
Sarah Ferguson

The Duchess of York tried out a much lighter look in 2004, saying goodbye to her signature strawberry blonde hair (but not for long).

 

READ: Royal makeup artist Mary Greenwell reveals Princess Diana's favourite makeup product

 

kitty-spencer
Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer also reached for the bleach back in 2009! Now she rocks a more natural blonde with dark roots.

Princess Charlene
Princess Charlene

Princess Charlene of Monaco has favoured shorter, more modern hairstyles for many years, but did turn heads in 2015, when she first debuted a pixie cut that was shaved at the back. Her husband Prince Albert sweetly told People: " I knew that she wanted to do that, and I think she looks great with short hair."

Queen Letizia ponytail
Queen Letizia

Spain's Queen Letizia is never afraid to try something different, and she did just that when she stepped out with her hair styled in a trendy 'bubble' ponytail in June 2017.

Queen Letizia bob
While her dark hair now falls past her shoulders, she also wowed with a dramatic short bob in April 2015.

amelia-windsor
Lady Amelia Windsor

Amelia cut her long blonde hair into a stylish tousled bob in February 2019, thanks to stylist George Northwood – who also works with Duchess Meghan. She has sweetly christened it the 'mel-bob'. Cute!

