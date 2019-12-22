﻿
19 Photos | Beauty

Looking for New Year's Eve party hairstyle ideas? Let these royal ladies inspire you

These royals never have a hair out of place...

1/19
Royal party hairstyles
Photo: © Rex
1/19

Everyone spends hours searching for the perfect party dress to see in the new year, but many forget about the rest of their look. Not sure how to rock your hair this New Year's Eve? Why not look to your favourite members of the royal family for hair inspo! From the Duchess of Cambridge's famous bouncy blow-dry to the Duchess of Sussex's chic bun, Princess Beatrice's sparkly headbands and Queen Letizia's sleek straight style, there's something to suit all hair types. We've rounded up all the best pictures of royals looking glam with their party hairstyles, so start taking notes...

Kate Middleton ponytail party hairstyle
Photo: © Rex
2/19

The Duchess of Cambridge  

In 2013, the mother-of-three went to the London premiere of 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' and wore her long brunette hair tied back in a simple low ponytail with delicate wispy strands. This easy look is great for gals on the go, but it's still a fuss-free look that's great for a party. Just add a statement necklace, like Kate!

Princess Beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
3/19

Princess Beatrice 

Not everyone is blessed with obedient hair! Despite hours spent twirling tresses into perfect curls, sometimes it can have a mind of its own. So why not go for a more low maintenance hairstyle and opt for a chic updo like Beatrice? With volume on the top and the sides slicked back, this ponytail means there's less chance of it moving as you dance the night away. Plus, pulling your hair away from your face means there's an excuse to rock some eye-catching makeup like the royal's red lip.

Meghan Markle party hair
Photo: © Rex
4/19

The Duchess of Sussex  

During the 2018 royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, Meghan wore her hair in a down in a curled style that would have been achieved by tongs. It appears her hair was likely sectioned off and curled strand by strand. A spritz of hairspray would have ensured it lasted all evening.

 

Camilla Parker Bowles party hair ideas
Photo: © Rex
5/19

The Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla's icy blonde hair has a lovely burst of volume at the crown, and for an attendance at The London Library in 2017, the wife of Prince Charles looked to have curled the ends with a round brush to give major big-hair goals. 

Kate Middleton party hair
Photo: © Rex
6/19

The Duchess of Cambridge 

At the premiere for James Bond 'Spectre' at the Royal Albert Hall in Oct 2015, Kate looked like a Bond girl herself with her uber-glam updo. Not only did her hair look super shiny, but we love the loose tendrils and low chignon. A pair of shoulder-grazing earrings were the perfect accessory to wear with such a 'do.

Queen Letizia
Photo: © Getty Images
7/19

Queen Letizia

If your hair is naturally straight then embrace it with a shiny straight style this New Years. In 2018, Queen Letizia attended the Zarzuela Palace looked as elegant as ever with her dark hair blowdried under at the end. Add a smokey eye like the Spanish royal and you're sure to be photo-ready.

Meghan Markle party hair
Photo: © Rex
8/19

 The Duchess of Sussex   

Former Suits star Meghan looked as beautiful as ever at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in 2018 and wore her raven hair loose. She sported a centre parting and looked as if she smoothed the ends with a serum which would have added extra shine.

Princess Beatrice's party hairstyle at the MET Gala
Photo: © Rex
9/19

Princess Beatrice

We adored Princess Beatrice's slicked back auburn hair bun at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala. The royal wore a collection of gold and diamante hair bands - the perfect accessory for a party! We love the high-gloss shine too.

 

Princess Eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
10/19

Princess Eugenie

Looking for a good hair accessory? While we love a huge statement headband, there are more subtle accessories you can use to jazz up your party look. Take style tips from Eugenie and use a sparkly grip to hold back one side of your hair while the rest tumbles around your shoulders in loose curls.

Kate Middleton with a blow dry for the ultimate party hair
Photo: © Rex
11/19

The Duchess of Cambridge  

We are throwing it back to 2011 when Kate appeared at the ARK 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner, which was held at Kensington Palace. The classic glossy, bouncy blow-dry hung in voluminous waves which framed her face and gave her an instant glam finish.

 

Meghan Markle with her hair up for the ultimate party hair
Photo: © Rex
12/19

The Duchess of Sussex 

Meghan was the belle of the ball at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium in November 2018 and we love her relaxed updo. With a low, twirled bun at the back, the royal kept it carefree with curly tendrils which she gently tucked behind her ears.

Princess Beatrice party hair
Photo: © Rex
13/19

Princess Beatrice

At the Global Gift Gala in London in November 2018, the big sister of Princess Eugenie wore her rich red hair to the side with a sweeping side fringe and thick and bouncy curls in the lower lengths of her hair. Hair spray and rollers are just what you need to create this glam 'do. 

Kate Middleton with curly hair
Photo: © Rex
14/19

The Duchess of Cambridge  

Mermaid curls go hand-in-hand with a gorgeous evening gown and Kate's ringlets looked full and sumptuous when she attended the BAFTA 'Brits To Watch' event which was held at the Belasco Theatre, Los Angeles. Paired with her LA tan, the Duchess had never looked better! A fail-safe hairstyle that will never date.

 

Meghan Markle with a half up bun hairstyle
Photo: © Rex
15/19

The Duchess of Sussex  

During the royal tour of Australia in 2018, Meghan looked funky in a half-up, half-down style when she presented an award in Sydney. The top half of her hair was slicked back and secured in a bun. This is great for a party as it keeps the hair off your face, which is an idea for when things get too hot on the dance floor! 

Princess Eugenie's old hair
Photo: © Rex
16/19

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie is known for famously keeping her hair in a mid-length style and on an evening out in 2009, the daughter of Prince Andrew teamed her sparkly gold top with jewellery and her voluminous mid-length bob, which she sported with a zig-zag parting and a delicate, wispy fringe with curled ends.

Kate Middleton with a low bun hairstyle
Photo: © Rex
17/19

The Duchess of Cambridge  

In 2016 whilst at an event in Canada, Prince William's wife wore her hair in a low bun with a slight beehive at the back. What we especially love about this look is the fact her mane looks perfectly in place. This can be achieved with lots of hairspray and some smoothing hair pomade.  

Meghan Markle with a sleek bun
Photo: © Rex
18/19

The Duchess of Sussex  

The Duchess single-handedly made the bun cool again and at the Fashion Awards 2018, the pregnant royal made a surprise appearance in her velvet Givenchy dress - and a slicked-back version of her favourite style.

 

Sophie Wessex hair
Photo: © Rex
19/19

The Countess of Wessex 

The Countess of Wessex never has a hair out of place and we loved her choppy, mid-length bob she sported in March 2016 at the Childline and Mission Enface Royal Gala Dinner. Her blonde tresses were flicked out at the ends which gave it great volume.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

