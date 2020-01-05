﻿
Best Golden Globes 2020 hairstyles & killer makeup beauty looks: From Zoe Kravitz to Jennifer Aniston and Michelle Williams

Best Golden Globes 2020 hairstyles & killer makeup beauty looks: From Zoe Kravitz to Jennifer Aniston and Michelle Williams
Best Golden Globes 2020 hairstyles & killer makeup beauty looks: From Zoe Kravitz to Jennifer Aniston and Michelle Williams

Violetta-Komyshan
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

What better way to kickstart the 2020 award season than with the Golden Globes? Some of our favourite TV and movie A-listers have ensured they begin the year as they mean to go on - in style. As well as celebrating award-winners, it's the perfect excuse to swoon over incredible red carpet outfits, and one very important part of the overall effect is the beauty look. So who had the most glamorous and elegant hair and makeup of the night? We take a look... 

 

Violetta Komyshan

Ansel Elgort's girlfriend Violetta turned to Sofia Tilbury to create her glowing makeup look. She wore Airbrush Flawless Foundation to create flawless skin, new Instant Eye Palette in Pillow Talk for the pop of pink and Full Fat Lashes mascara by Charlotte Tilbury. 

priyanka-chopra
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka looked as glamorous as ever with simple makeup and her dark hair in old Hollywood waves. Speaking of her hairstyle, celebrity stylist Christian Wood said: "As soon as I saw her stunning pink gown and beautiful diamond necklace, I knew it had to be old Hollywood shiny waves with a deep side part for the Globes!"

zoey-kravitz
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Zoe Kravitz

There's nothing that screams red carpet beauty quite like a red lip, especially when it's teamed with a monochrome Saint Laurent dress. With minimal makeup and her short hair in a sleek straight style, Zoe could easily pull off a bold lip colour.

zoey-deutch
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Zoey Deutch

To create the flick at the bottom of Zoey's hair, Gregory Russell used Dove Style + Care Volume & Fullness Mousse and Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray. “I was inspired by the dramatic lines and proportions of Zoey’s custom Fendi Couture Jumpsuit and wanted to create an elegant, sleek and structured look,” he said.

 

Jennifer Aniston
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Jennifer Aniston

The actress has long been the source of hair envy, and that's not about to change. With her caramel-toned hair styled in effortless waves alongside a simple makeup look, Jennifer really can do no wrong.

laura-dern
6/10

Laura Dern

Not only did she win Best Supporting Actress for her role in Marriage Story on Sunday night, but she is also won in the style stakes. As well as matching her black and gold outfit to her award, Laura nailed a glamorous take on relaxed beach waves. 

winnie-harlow
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Winnie Harlow

Looking every inch the model, Winnie wowed with her dark hair in glamorous waves and striking dark eyes. And we were loving the contrasting blue colour on her waterline!

michelle-williams
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Michelle Williams

Angela Levin was the mastermind behind Michelle's natural beauty look. Proving that less is more, the actress was red-carpet-ready after using products from Charlotte Tilbury, including Charlotte’s Magic Cream and Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk. Dreamy!

 

jennifer-lopez-makeup
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Jennifer Lopez

J-Lo's glam squad pulled out all the stops for the Golden Globes, with hairstylist Chris Appleton styling her long hair into a chic plaited bun that defied gravity. 

Lucy-Boynton
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Lucy Boynton

Who says the party season is over in January? Lucy's glam red carpet look included messy waves and embellished silver eyes. 

