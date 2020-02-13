Hair Twins: The royals vs celebrities on the red carpet

You might like...
-
13 of the most iconic Royal Ascot hairstyles from the royal ladies
-
Best royal plaits on Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia, Princess Beatrice and more to give you hairstyle inspiration
-
Looking for New Year's Eve party hairstyle ideas? Let these royal ladies inspire you
The royals know good party hair...
-
The redheads who rule the royal family
-
Most shocking royal hair transformations: from Duchess Kate to Princess Charlotte and Queen Letizia
From statement cuts to bold colours…