Meghan Markle's most gorgeous royal hairstyles – from messy buns to updos and topknots

The Duchess of Sussex has garnered a huge fan base since joining the royal family in May 2018 following her beautiful wedding to Prince Harry. Whatever Meghan wears, women around the world quickly emulate her sophisticated style choices – and long may it continue, despite the Sussexes' decision to give up their roles as working royals.
But it's not just her enviable wardrobe that has her followers talking – the former actress' hairstyles are also closely followed and copied. From her trademark messy bun, to sleek updos and cascading Hollywood waves, we're always looking out for Meghan's latest hair look. Here HELLO! takes a look back at her most stylish hairstyles since becoming a Duchess…
The luxe long ponytail
Meghan returned to London for one of her final official engagements before stepping back from royal life in March 2020 – and her beautiful sleek ponytail went perfectly with her bold blue dress from Victoria Beckham. Flawless makeup finished the look, which was rumoured to have been applied by Meghan's close friend and wedding makeup artist, Daniel Martin.