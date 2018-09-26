﻿
14 Photos | Beauty

Meghan Markle's most gorgeous royal hairstyles – from messy buns to updos and topknots

The Duchess has become a hair icon!

...
Meghan Markle's most gorgeous royal hairstyles – from messy buns to updos and topknots
You're reading

Meghan Markle's most gorgeous royal hairstyles – from messy buns to updos and topknots

1/14
Next

Has Kate Middleton returned to her 'mum fringe' with new haircut?
1-meghan-markle-ponytail-london
Photo: © Getty Images
1/14

The Duchess of Sussex has garnered a huge fan base since joining the royal family in May 2018 following her beautiful wedding to Prince Harry. Whatever Meghan wears, women around the world quickly emulate her sophisticated style choices – and long may it continue, despite the Sussexes' decision to give up their roles as working royals.

MORE: When royals go makeup-free and show off their natural beauty

But it's not just her enviable wardrobe that has her followers talking – the former actress' hairstyles are also closely followed and copied. From her trademark messy bun, to sleek updos and cascading Hollywood waves, we're always looking out for Meghan's latest hair look. Here HELLO! takes a look back at her most stylish hairstyles since becoming a Duchess…

 

The luxe long ponytail

Meghan returned to London for one of her final official engagements before stepping back from royal life in March 2020 – and her beautiful sleek ponytail went perfectly with her bold blue dress from Victoria Beckham. Flawless makeup finished the look, which was rumoured to have been applied by Meghan's close friend and wedding makeup artist, Daniel Martin.

2-meghan-tousled-waves
Photo: © Getty Images
2/14

Tousled waves

The Duchess loves to wear her hair in loose waves, again embracing a longer look during her royal visit to South Africa in October 2019. We love how she tucked her hair behind her ears to show off those pretty statement earrings!  

3-meghan-flower-hair
Photo: © Getty Images
3/14

Cute accessories

Meghan popped a flower in her hair during her engagements in Cape Town – the pretty lilac bloom actually came from a young girl who greeted her during a walkabout! The Duchess put one of the flowers in her hair and continued to wear it for the rest of the day.

4-meghan-harry
Photo: © Getty Images
4/14

Chic mid lengths

Not long after welcoming baby Archie, Meghan joined Harry at a baseball event in June 2019, and appeared to be wearing her hair a little shorter, with her trademark tousled curls.

6-meghan-hair-ballerina-bun
Photo: © Getty Images
5/14

The ballerina bun

We were all surprised to see Meghan swap her usual low-slung styles for this fun topknot look back in January 2019! She wore it to an engagement with the Association of Commonwealth Universities in London.

5-meghan-hair
Photo: © Getty Images
6/14

Formal updo

Meghan elevated her go-to updo for a state dinner in Tonga, during the Sussexes' royal visit in October 2018.

meghan-straight-hair
Photo: © Getty Images
7/14

Straight and sleek

The Duchess looks so chic with her hair in this long, straightened style. Meghan chose the look for the opening of the Oceania exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London in September 2018. It's a change from her wavy style and favoured chignons, proving that Meghan can carry off just about any hairstyle she chooses.

meghan-waves
Photo: © Getty Images
8/14

Classic Hollywood waves

We adored Meghan's stunning wavy down look from early September. The royal wore her hair in this glamorous style to attend a concert in Westminster commemorating the centenary of the end of the First World War. The long curls look beautiful against the Duchess' royal blue dress.

meghan-chic-bun
Photo: © Getty Images
9/14

The chic side-bun

This was such an elegant look on the Duchess. Meghan opted for this sophisticated yet casual side-bun with pretty loose strands framing her face for the WellChild Awards in London on 4 September. It's such a flattering style and one she's likely to wear again and again.

meghan-sleek-bun
Photo: © Getty Images
10/14

Meghan's sleek up-do

Meghan dressed for business in July to meet the Irish President and his wife during her and Harrys first visit to Ireland together since getting married.

The Duchess looked so chic with her hair tied back in a neat low-slung bun parted in the centre, drawing attention to her exquisite earrings and elegant grey dress. A hairstyle hit!

meghan-messy-bun
Photo: © Getty Images
11/14

The 'messy bun'

Meghan has made the messy bun cool again and here she is at the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition with her hair in her signature style. We love how the royal has made such a laid-back look acceptable at formal occasions.

meghan-natural-down
Photo: © Getty Images
12/14

The natural look

This is Duchess Meghan at her prettiest – her gorgeous brunette locks down in a full, wavy style with no fuss. The new royal wore her hair in this down look for a visit to Croke Park in Ireland in July.

meghan-waves-hat
Photo: © Getty Images
13/14

Formal down look

Hats normally require a smart up-do but here Meghan does her own thing once again and wears her hair in a relaxed down style – and she looks amazing. The Duchess chose the style for her first Trooping the Colour in June.

meghan-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
14/14

Meghan's bridal hairstyle

A hair round-up of Meghan would not be complete without her beautiful wedding look! The Duchess showcased a stunning low chignon with centre parting on her wedding day, complemented by natural makeup and the Queen Mary filigree tiara. It was the perfect choice for a royal bride.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...