11 dramatic royal hair transformations: from Duchess Kate to Queen Letizia

The Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Letizia and the Countess of Wessex are just some of the royal ladies that regularly give us hair envy. And while we may have become accustomed to seeing the royals donning elegant up-dos and glossy blowdries, many of them have experimented with a number of different colours, cuts and styles over the years. From the Duchess of Sussex's lighter colour to Princess Charlotte's parting, we've taken a trip down memory lane to see some of our favourite royal hair transformations…
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte may be a very young royal, but she has already begun to change her hair. Photos of her at the age of two show a deep side parting and richer brunette tones, while her first day of school in September 2019 saw her with a centre parting, blonde sun-kisssed colour and her hair pulled back into a smart ponytail. We can't wait to see more!