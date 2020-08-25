There's no hairstyle quite as chic as pretty plaits.
From loose single braids to fishtail looks and multi-plait styles, the pretty-yet-practical hairdo never goes out of fashion.
It's no wonder, then, that some of our favourite royal ladies are partial to a plait on occasion, with the Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Letizia of Spain often choosing the style for their regal engagements.
Here are some of the most stylish royal braids ever...
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia's loose fishtail is plait heaven. We just love the romantic feeling of the style, braided gently from each side to meet at the back.
