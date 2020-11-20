The most gorgeous Strictly Come Dancing hair transformations! From Karen Hauer to Dianne Buswell

Among all of the crazy costumes, extravagant makeup and slick hairstyles, it's hard to notice when the Strictly Come Dancing professionals change their own personal looks.
Aside from the glitz and glam of the show, there have been some pretty impressive hair transformations, from Karen Hauer's post-breakup chop to Anton du Beke's hair transplant to Oti Mabuse's extensive wig collection.
We take a look at some of the best to date…
Nadiya Bychkova
We're used to seeing Nadiya Bychkova and her golden locks gliding across the Strictly dancefloor, but did you know that Nadiya used to have platinum blonde hair?
The 30-year-old dancer shared an image to her personal Instagram back in 2012, looking very different with her bleached blonde locks.