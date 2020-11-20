﻿
14 Photos | Beauty

The most gorgeous Strictly Come Dancing hair transformations! From Karen Hauer to Dianne Buswell

The dancing pros are giving us some serious hair envy...

Among all of the crazy costumes, extravagant makeup and slick hairstyles, it's hard to notice when the Strictly Come Dancing professionals change their own personal looks. 

Aside from the glitz and glam of the show, there have been some pretty impressive hair transformations, from Karen Hauer's post-breakup chop to Anton du Beke's hair transplant to Oti Mabuse's extensive wig collection.

We take a look at some of the best to date…

Nadiya Bychkova

We're used to seeing Nadiya Bychkova and her golden locks gliding across the Strictly dancefloor, but did you know that Nadiya used to have platinum blonde hair?

The 30-year-old dancer shared an image to her personal Instagram back in 2012, looking very different with her bleached blonde locks.

Karen Hauer

Karen has changed her hair quite a bit in recent years. The pro dancer went from long hair to a gorgeous bob and has now shaved her head in sections to take it even shorter.

The star previously opened up to HELLO! about feeling liberated with short hair.

She said: "It is almost like I am on a self-discovery path, and I find it quite refreshing, a kind of release that I am allowing myself to change and to be okay with it, and if people don’t like it that's fine with me." 

Karen dyed her buzz cut bleach blonde in February 2020, writing on Instagram: "Fresh new day, fresh new colour," adding the hashtag #reinventyourself. 

Anton du Beke

Anton du Beke has been refreshingly open about getting a hair transplant, having received the procedure in 2018.

The 52-year-old wrote on Twitter: "It's now over a year since I made the decision to have a hair transplant with HRBR_Ireland. It's honestly one of the best decisions I've ever made, I feel 25 again!"

Oti Mabuse

While Oti often stuns fans with an array of amazing wigs, including thick fringes and short dark bobs, she has kept her hair length fairly similar over the past few years.

But she has experimented with colour by trying out subtle shades of caramel browns and reddish hues. In our opinion, it looks like she could pull off any hairstyle!

Dianne Buswell

Dianne Buswell is famed for her fiery locks but over the years has gone even brighter. You'd never guess that the 30-year-old sported honey blonde locks pre-Strictly, yes really! 

In 2017 she had more of a dark copper colour and nowadays she's rocking a practically neon hue. We love. Do you know who else loves it? Boyfriend Joe Sugg, that's who. 

Photo: © Instagram
For 2020, she's debuted a slightly shorter length and plenty of volume!

Johannes Radebe

Johannes hasn't always rocked the cropped dark cut we all love. In a series of throwback pictures on Instagram, he revealed he tried out a bright blonde colour for a while.

Amy Dowden

Amy Dowden once swapped her honey brunette tone for a dramatic dark black which really made her green eyes pop. 

But for the 2020 series, Amy is rocking a blonde look with darker roots. Gorgeous!

Janette Manrara

Famed for her ultra-glossy hair, Janette has gone from a short wavy bob to a sleek and straight style, and that's just in recent years!

In 2020, Janette traded in her longer locks for a chic bob cut, and we love it!

Katya Jones

Katya Jones loves to experiment with colour. In 2016 she debuted a blonde balayage but for 2020 she's kept it dark and glossy.

Luba Mushtuk

Luba Mushtuk has been several shades of blonde! She used to sport a dramatic dip-dye before swapping to a caramel colour all over, and she has now opted for an icy look.

