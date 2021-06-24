﻿
Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles
Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos

Leanne Bayley
Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
The Duchess of Cambridge always gets it right with her hair. Whether it's up, down, half-up-half-down or in a headband, we always want to copy her look. It is rumoured that the royal uses Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom in order to keep her hair frizz-free, and you can shop it yourself on their website.

Keep scrolling to take a look at Kate's best ever hairstyles to date...

At the 100 Women in Finance Gala, Duchess Kate wore her hair in a half-up-half-down glam 'do. It looked absolutely perfect with her Gucci dress.

 

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
Kate's blow-dry was picture perfect when she paid a visit to the Royal Foundation's Mental Health in Education conference in London. 

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
In the photo above, the stylish royal showed off her 60s style fringe while visiting the Anna Freud Centre in London.

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
Attending the America's Cup World Series in Portsmouth, Kate was ready for a day of sport with her hair tied back into a chic ponytail.

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
Making the most of the sunshine, the elegant royal chose one of her world-famous bouncy blow dries for a day out watching the tennis at Wimbledon.

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
The Duchess looked the epitome of elegance with her hair styled into a low chignon and accessorised with a cream hat for daughter Princess Charlotte's christening.

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
Enjoying a day out with Prince George to watch Prince William at the Polo, Kate rocked laidback chic wearing her hair down in tousled waves.

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
The Duchess looked every inch a beauty icon as she stepped out of the Lindo Wing with Prince William to introduce Princess Charlotte to the world, with her hair looking as flawless as ever styled in tumbling waves.

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
Prince George's mother was radiant as she visited Margate, wearing her hair up in a sleek ponytail with strands wrapped around the nape for a glossy finish.

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
During a visit to Plymouth, the stylish royal wore her hair down in tumbling locks with a middle parting.

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
Tying her hair up into a chic ponytail while visiting New York with Prince William.

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
The Duchess did glitz and glamour with an elegant chignon for an evening out with Prince William in the Big Apple.

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
The Duchess wore her hair down in elegant tousled curls as she and Prince William attended a basketball game in New York.

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
Kate's wedding day 'do was truly enchanting. The 'half-up, half-down' look has been dubbed the 'demi-chignon' and was created especially for Kate by her trusted hairdressers James Pryce and Richard Ward.

Her iconic wedding day hairstyle was finished off beautifully by the Queen Mother's tiara and a pair of drop-diamond earrings, just visible in front of her cascading curls

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
When she announced her engagement with Prince William she had the iconic Chelsea Blow Dry that earned her the title of 'Most Envied Hair'.

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
Pulling her hair into a simple half-up, half-down style, she drew attention to the gorgeous tilted hat she wore to the wedding of Zara Phillips to Mike Tindall.

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
Perching on top of Kate's half-up, half down curls - similar to the hairstyle she wore for her wedding - was a floral netted Jane Taylor fascinator as she attended the Queen's Diamond Jubilee lunch.

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
She wore a low braided bun to the London Olympic Gala which was fixed in place by a team from hairdresser Richard Ward's Chelsea salon.

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
She opted for her trademark cascading curls for a dinner at the University of St. Andrews.

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
She kept it casual and natural during an event in Anglesey.

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
How much do you love this intricate updo? Simply stunning. 

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles – see photos
Even when battling with the wind, Kate still manages to keep her curls in place. We wonder which hairspray she uses…

