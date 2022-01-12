Royals with fringes! 15 photos of royals with bangs for your haircut inspiration

You might like...
-
Hair Twins: The royals vs celebrities on the red carpet
-
Time for tea! 12 times the royal family enjoyed a cuppa
-
Royals wearing tiaras for the first time - 12 glittering photos
-
Sporty royal ladies! Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, Meghan Markle & more's best workout outfits
-
Royal wedding unconventional gift lists revealed: Prince William, Meghan Markle and more
With never-ending budgets, historic venues and jaw-dropping gowns, royal weddings are nothing like the ordinary nuptials of members of the public –...