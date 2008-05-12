Elizabeth thinks pink for breast cancer awareness Personal appearance to mark support for charity

It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to mark her support for the charity, Elizabeth Hurley will be appearing at Selfridges in London on October 11, 2007, to sign dedicated Estee Lauder products that are being sold in aid of a research programme funded by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation – the charity set up by Lauder 14 years ago – at the Royal Marsden Institute of Cancer Research.

The Breast Cancer Awareness Ambassador will be at the store between 1pm and 2pm, returning at 7pm to flick the switch that will illuminate Oxford Street's most famous landmark in pink – all Selfridges stores will be lit pink for the entire month.

"My grandmother had breast cancer, as have a number of my friends," Elizabeth told us. "This is a disease that touches everyone. We all know someone – a grandmother, friend, mother, aunt, sister, cousin, co-worker – who has battled breast cancer. Now, more than ever, it's important to get that message out. Survival rates are rising and each year we get closer and closer to a cure for this disease."

The Pink Ribbon Collection includes Pure Color Crystal Gloss in Evelyn Pink, £14, Pure Color Lipstick in Elizabeth Pink, £15, and High Gloss in Pink Ribbon Pink, £13, with £5 from the sale of each going to the Foundation; Jeweled Compact And Brush Set With Bronze Goddess Soft Matte Bronzer, £50 including a £10 donation; 2008 Pink Ribbon Diary, £45, £25 of which will be donated; the Debretts Pink Ribbon Notebook exclusive to Selfridges, £45 and, of course, the Jeweled Pink Ribbon Pin, £10, the full proceeds from both of which will go to the charity.