Diets and healthy weight: Laugh your way to weight loss

What better excuse do you need to relax in front of the TV tonight? Stick on your Friends DVDs, because research from Nashville, Tennessee published in the International Journal of Obesity shows that 15 minutes of hearty laughter every day could lead to a weight loss of more than 4lb a year. It works muscles and makes the heart beat faster and apparently uses the same energy as a half-mile walk.