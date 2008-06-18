Beverley Knight's secret health trick Singer relies on superfood to fight colds

Beverley Knight has been talking about what keeps her healthy while singing every night. "Spirulina is really energising and cleansing and I take it to keep me in top physical health," she says of the microscopic blue-green algae that grows naturally in warm and high-alkaline lakes in tropical areas.

It is nature's richest whole-food source of complete protein and is easily absorbed by the body. It contains the entire antioxidant spectrum and is the only whole-food source of phycocyanin, a powerful immune stimulant. Low in sodium and cholesterol, spirulina also contains vitamins E, B1, B2, B3, B5 and B6 plus 14 minerals including iron, selenium, copper, manganese and zinc.

"It's an essential part of my daily diet as it supports my fitness regime and gives me the stamina I need for singing – especially on tour when the physical demands are high," explains the soul singer.