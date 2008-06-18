Sarah Beeny advocates more natural approach New series looks at chemicals in beauty

In Channel 4's show How Toxic Are You?, Sarah Beeny looks at the 'toxic load' created by our beauty routines, including a well-known baby product that contained 14 chemicals. And it was just such concerns that prompted the mother of a child with easily irritated eczema, Leila Wilcox, to come up with an affordable alternative range of baby products that she claims are free of the chemicals and irritants identified by the World Wildlife Fund, Women's Institute and Friends Of The Earth as being potentially harmful to very young skin. "It didn't seem fair to me that the products that were free of the chemicals that were irritating my son's eczema were too expensive for me and really boring for him," Leila explains. "As a mum, I wanted something better and developed Halos n Horns to be safe, sun and affordable." There's Halo Baby Bath, £3.49, Zingy Orange hair and body wash, £2.99, Mango Melon Mayhem Shampoo And Conditioner, £2.69, Berry Burst Shampoo And Detangler, £2.69, and Halos n Horns Toothy Fruity toothpaste, £2.29, all of which are available from supermarkets. Only food-grade colours are used and a brand scent has been developed without sensitisers, to reduce irritation or sensitivity.