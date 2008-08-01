Louise reveals her anti-ageing tips

You might think concerns many women have over the visible signs of ageing end at lines and wrinkles and loss of skin tone. But according to a new survey, false teeth are our number-one prospective problem.

Yet nearly half of those questioned could end up with a smile that looks older than it needs to because of poor diet and bad dental habits. Fifty per cent said they don't know how to clean their teeth properly and a third don't floss.

Orbit Complete worked with the British Dental Health Foundation to discover other dental demons and found that two-thirds drink fruit smoothies and juices regularly without necessarily being aware that they have a high acid content that can be harmful to teeth. Coffee and white and red wine also erode and discolour enamel. According to the nationwide survey of 1100 people, the Northern Irish are most concerned about whiteness with one in ten having bleached their teeth with DIY kits (not to be recommended as only two passed recommended guidelines in a recent Which? report).

As the face of Orbit Complete, Louise Redknapp has her own feelings about falsies: "When I meet new people their smile is definitely what I notice first. No one wants to look older than they actually are. I take steps to keep myself looking youthful by doing things like drinking lots of water, trying to get eight hours' sleep a night and using a moisturizer with an SPF." Louise also uses sugar-free gum to help protect her teeth and gums. "The last thing I want to have to do is wear dentures when I'm older," she says.