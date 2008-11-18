Secrets behind the scenes of Sugababes ad Girls' new track for Boots helps charity, too

You've probably already seen the Christmas commercial for Boots, featuring an updated version of the company's existing theme tune, Here Come The Girls, originally by Ernie K Doe and now sung by British pop princesses the Sugababes - though their version's simply called Girls.



The ad films a company of women getting ready for Christmas with a feast of secret santa beauty treats for their workmates, focusing on Boots' selection of three-for-two mix 'n' match offers.



Shot in a disused office block over five days, the ad features 400 female secret santas – and only 50 men – all preparing for Christmas to the sound of the Sugababes' track, which has been selling fast in selected Boots stores, with a 10p donation being made to the White Ribbon Alliance for every copy ringing through the tills.



The girls themselves are also donating 10p from every copy sold to the charity, saying, "Did you know that every minute of every single day, a woman dies in pregnancy or childbirth? This is the biggest single killer of women under 20 worldwide. White Ribbon works tirelessly to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for women."



So if you want to buy the track anyway, head to Boots to help make an even bigger difference this Christmas.