Party season handbag essentials - fold-up pumps Save your feet from the pain of party-season stilettos

We've all been there. The Christmas party is in full flow, WHAM!'s Last Christmas is on full blast and the mulled wine feels like it's on tap – but all you can think about is how desperate you are to take off your brand new, fabulous - but pain-inducing - stilettos.



Wearing heels to strut your stuff may give you that extra boost of confidence, but there are health concerns that go hand-in-hand with sky-scraper shoes – ranging from short-term problems such as lower back pain, blisters and bunions, to more long-term issues like arthritis.





"High heels force you to walk with the pelvis arched forward causing hyperlordosis (backward bending) of the lumbar spine," explains chiropractor and acupuncturist Dr. Robert Laquerre. This unnatural position can put excessive strain on the lower back which causes aches and pains, while "wearing high heels greater than 2 inches can create faulty biomechanics and unnecessary stress on your on your ankles, knees, pelvis, and your spine," he adds.



While it's unlikely any style-savvy lady will ditch their heels, Linzi Shoes have come up with the perfect solution to saving your feet from the pain of hobbling to flag down a taxi at the end of the night – chic, fold-up pumps that slip into your handbag.





We've road-tested a pair and are happy to report that not only are they comfortable to walk in - they even have a hardened sole at the bottom making even the hardest of cobbles a breeze – but they're small enough to fit into a handbag and include their own pouchette to carry them in separately.



Available in eight different styles including jewelled embellishments and bang on trend leopard print, these are the party season handbag essential of the year.



