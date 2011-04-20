A question of constancy Make your keep fit routine a regular part of your life

When we talk about an exercise routine we tend to focus on the word 'exercise' rather than on 'routine'. But it's precisely the routine element – i.e. the regularity and constancy – that's the biggest key to keeping fit. The only way to win the battle is to keep on keeping on.



Daily routine.

Make sure your keep fit routine is part of your daily habits – and vice versa: don't forget that physical chores such as housework or dog-walking, and leisure activities such as dancing or walking can all contribute to your keep fit routine.



Don't aim for quick changes.

Those sudden losses of weight that occur when you skip meals aren't usually anything more than a glitch on the scales. You'll do much better to adopt new and healthy habits, both in terms of diet and keep fit. Just like the tortoise and the hare, you'll find that slow and steady wins the race.



Focus on health.

Really, it's not all about losing weight: it's about being healthy. You may well find that weight loss become easier if you make your priority the health benefits that go with being fit.



Let others help.

At the end of the day, you are the one who has to keep to the routine, but it'll be a lot easier if you let your friends and family know what you're doing. That way, they'll be more likely to encourage you and less likely to tempt you from the straight and narrow. If you've got a birthday or anniversary coming up, make it clear that flowers, a book or a spa gift voucher is a better present than chocolates or a blow-out meal.



For all the latest health and beauty stories follow us on Twitter! @hellomagbeauty