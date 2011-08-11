Biking to beauty Cycling can help tone legs, thighs and buttocks

In the battle for firm thighs and shapely legs your bike can be your best ally. As you push on those pedals, you're working out the lower body muscles – legs, hips and buttocks – and if you stand up in the saddle, you'll also be strengthening your arms, too.



Along with running and swimming, cycling is one of the best aerobic exercises; it will strengthen and develop the leg joints and muscles and can help you lose fat on thighs and calves.



What's more, it helps increase the calories you use and is an aid in combating weight problems.



Other benefits:

Cycling doesn't only benefit the body, though: it has a positive effect on the mind and on general well-being, helping to combat stress and anxiety as well as having an antidepressant effect.



On your bike!

If you're planning to opt for the stationary bikes at the gym, remember to choose cotton or other breathable fabric, stretch leggings or cycle shorts and rubber-soled shoes that wont slip on the pedals. And if you're taking to the streets, add in some sun glasses and sun protection cream as well as keeping a bottle of water and a towel handy.