'Energise You': Oliver Gray brings first super-help book to UK

By now, most of our New Year's resolutions will have fallen by the wayside. So now's the time to forget unrealistic goals and concentrate on things you can actually achieve.



Which is where Oliver Gray, author of new book Energise You, comes in. He aims to tackle the energy slump that hits us either in the morning, after lunch or mid-afternoon that leaves us demotivated and with serious sugar cravings – you know the feeling.



Energise You is the UK's first super-help book, bringing different strands of lifestyle support together in one simple, easy-to-implement system for change. Eschewing the quick-fix approach of other plans, Energise You presents steps to create new habits across 7 different areas of your life: the mind, nutrition, sleep, exercise, smart computer use, re-energising and establishing a work-life balance.





“Essentially living a healthy energised life is about creating healthy habits, both inside and outside of work. If you can make the healthy choices 80% of the time, you can then leave 20% of the time to be flexible with life,” he says.



And his credentials are pretty impressive – Oliver has also successfully coached thousands of senior executives and their teams, at companies including Claridge's, The White Stuff, eBay and Burberry, on how to make simple to changes to boost their health, energy, happiness and performance, both inside and outside work.