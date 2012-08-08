Is working from home all it's cracked up to be?

Thanks to the Olympics more of us than ever are having the chance to experience home-working.



During the Games 1.5 million of the 5 million London workers are estimated to be working from home, to ease pressure on public transport.



Thousands of civil servants, as well as employees of large companies, are tasting what it's really like to have the dream-like situation of rolling out of bed and making their way to the computer screen without worrying about how they look, or the journey into work.









Even before the Olympics though, the number of home-workers was on the rise.



About 5.4 million British households now contain one occupant who is working from home, the majority of whom are said to be women.



Although there are lots of perks to working from home – like freeing yourself from the daily commute, being able to juggle family commitments, and managing your own time – there is also a downside.



Daily human contact is reduced to a minimum, with only yourself for company, and communication becomes limited to email.



The day can drag out, and then there is no clear line between the working day and free time, as the physical space stays the same.





Here are five ways to master your home-working day:



• Set yourself a no pyjamas rule!



• Set up a work space, with a proper desk and comfortable seat. Don't be tempted to work with your laptop on your lap.



• Take breaks



• Meet up with people, whether it's a friend for a coffee break or having a work meeting instead of a phone call



• Switch off at the end of the day. Change the atmosphere, whether you leave your home office, turn your laptop off, or go for a walk