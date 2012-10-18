'Train Like An Angel': Victoria's Secret girls reveal their 'runway ready' workouts

It is the age-old Victoria's Secret question: "How do you get runway ready?"



So this year, to put us out of our misery, the angels are letting us in on their pre-show training diaries.



The supermodels, including Alessandra Ambrosio and Doutzen Kroes, are releasing 10-minute 'Train Like An Angel' workout videos on the brand's Facebook page.





And while genetics undoubtedly plays a huge role, it seems a lot of hard work and effort goes in to keeping the angels trim.



With the promise of getting your "legs strong and runway ready, glutes toned and arms beautifully sculpted", prepare to sweat from the comfort of your own home as you join the girls in preparing for the show.



Candice Swanopoel reveals that "because we're kind of runway ready all year round, I usually step up my workouts two weeks before the show".





And Alessandra says that she likes to do "yoga and pilates".

Two of the segments are already available to watch and a new one will be released each week until the 2012 show airs on December 4.