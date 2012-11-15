Get fit with 'Desperate Housewives' Felicity Huffman's exercise secrets

On screen she played Lynette Scavo, a harassed mum-of-five who spent all her time running around after her children.



And off-set, Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman found that life imitated art – "After my second baby was born, I didn't have time to take a shower much less get to a gym," she has confessed.



So earlier this year, the 49-year-old actress decided to get online to share the secret of her incredible figure.











In March she launched 'What the Flicka', a forum for fellow women and mothers to share advice, stories, tips and tricks.



And that includes the exercise routines Felicity uses to maintain her enviably toned shape.



Dubbed the $20 Workout, the regime was compiled by her personal trainer Kristen Hultgreen over the last eight years.



And according to Felicity, "It's a great 60 minute (sometimes 45 if I am cheating), inexpensive, total body workout, from the comfort of your bedroom or backyard, or both."



What's more, the super fit star has posted a series of three-minute installments on YouTube for fans to follow.



From lower and upper body workouts to the core and legs, the short videos cover all aspects of Felicity's workout – and she is more than happy to slip on her exercise gear and show you how its done.



Fun and clearly effective, the workouts are designed for women on the go, or those who, like Felicity, can't "face all those mirrors" in the gym.



And if the star's red carpet appearances are anything go to by, it could be just the thing to make you feel your very best at the Christmas parties – and a little less guilty about all those mince pies!