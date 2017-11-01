Reap the health benefits of your leftover Halloween pumpkin Enjoy the health benefits of pumpkin

Much like dressing up and eating mountains of candy, carving a spooky pumpkin is part and parcel of Halloween. But there's more to the humble orange squash than meets the eye; it actually has a whole host of hidden health benefits. From improving vision to lowering blood pressure, we list why pumpkins are the health boost our bodies need.

Boost vision

The reason why pumpkins are so good for eyesight is that they are packed full of vitamin A. Vitamin A helps protect the surface of the eye and is essential for good vision. A cup of cubed pumpkin contains almost twice the recommended daily intake of the vitamin, with vitamin A also essential for healthy skin, teeth and bones.

Keeps you feeling full

As well as all that vitamin A, pumpkin is also really fibrous, with foods high fibre known for keeping you feeling full so you don't reach for an after dinner snack. They are also low in calories, making them an ideal ingredient for those watching their weight. The high fibre content will help to keep the heart working properly too.

STORY: How to put your pumpkin to good use after Halloween

Get a good night's sleep

It's not just pumpkin flesh that boasts health benefits, but the seeds too. Pumpkin seeds are rich in tryptophan, which helps you relax and unwind. And tryptophan helps the body make feel-good serotonin which can boost mood.

Cancer fighting

Thanks to their high beta-carotene content, pumpkins may help prevent cancer. Previous research has found a link between the antioxidant and cancer prevention. Vitamin A and vitamin E, also found in pumpkins, have been linked to a lowered risk of cancer as well.

RELATED: Detox tips to combat the Halloween sugar rush

Aids muscle function

Pumpkins have a high potassium content, which helps restore the body's balance of electrolytes after a workout and regulates blood pressure and muscle function.