Johnny Vegas looks unrecognisable after dramatic three-stone weight loss The comedian has undergone quite the transformation

Johnny Vegas has revealed his dramatic weight loss, looking almost unrecognisable as he posted a new selfie on Twitter. The 47-year-old, who recently announced his split from wife Maia Dunphy after seven years of marriage, has lost an impressive three stone since overhauling his diet. "It's a far cry from a Thatto Heath fry up....ooh you've changed Vegas," he tweeted alongside the snap and a picture of his healthy breakfast. "Apologies fellow tweeters, busy of late and treating our chats like a bacon butty, sadly an all too rare a treat of late x."

Johnny Vegas has shocked fans with his dramatic weight loss transformation

Fans immediately rushed to heap praise on the new slimmer appearance, with one saying: "Wow you look amazing, well done you! I take it you are following a low carb healthy fats way of eating?" Another added: "Well done Johnny, looking much better mate! All paying off!" A third post read: "Wow. Just Wow. Well done, it isn't easy. You look so much healthier." A fourth follower remarked: "Must have more energy. It's hard to give up the things you enjoyed eating and eating in moderation. It will be worth it, stay strong."

Johnny previously weighed 18stone when he was at his heaviest, and over the past few months he has been working hard to maintain his new diet. The post comes two months after the TV star confirmed his split from his wife. The couple, who normally lead private lives, announced the sad news in a joint statement on their social media accounts. "It is with a heavy heart that we want to let you know that we separated some time ago last year," they wrote. "We are telling people now because speculation is unhelpful at best, and dangerous at worst. As we think is obvious, we continue to fully support each other; there is no acrimony, no story and no one else involved."

The couple continued: "We have never played out our relationship publicly, so we don't feel it's too much to ask for privacy now. We also ask people to be mindful that there are two children involved, and their welfare is our main concern now." Johnny, 46, and Maia, 41, tied the knot in April 2011. They are proud parents to two-year-old son Tom Laurence. The British comedian, real name Michael Joseph Pennington, also has 12-year-old son Michael from his previous relationship.