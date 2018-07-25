Coleen Nolan reveals three-stone weight loss The Loose Women panellist has slimmed down from a size 20 to a size 14

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has been looking noticeably slimmer over the past few months following her separation from husband Ray Fensome at the beginning of the year, and it is all down to her change in lifestyle. The mother-of-three is thought to have slimmed down from a size 20 to a size 14, according to personal trainer Laurel Alper. Laurel told Women's Own: "Coleen looks as though she has lost at least three stone. Her face has slimmed down significantly compared to a few months ago. I would say that she could have even dropped to size 14." The star is also believed to have started exercising more frequently, including walking 10,000 steps a day.

The star's weight has fluctuated over the years and she has been open about her relationship with food and dieting. Back in 2016, Coleen appeared emotional on Loose Women when she was told live on TV that she was three stone overweight. Dr Christien Jessen had performed a full body examination on her, before revealing: "According to official figures you're about three stone overweight." Coleen was then determined to do something about it, telling the audience: "Sometimes you do have to face the truth. Nobody thinks they're as overweight as they are."

Coleen announced in February that she was ending her ten-year marriage to Ray, bravely appearing on Loose Women to discuss their separation just hours after the news had broken. While she was understandably sad about the situation, she was also positive about the future. She said: "It is really sad - I don't want to cry - it is really sad but it happens, and instead of staying with someone because I'm scared of being on my own - I'm nearly 53, do I really want to be on my own at 53? – I've kind of turned it round and gone, it's just a new chapter and that's exciting in itself."

