She's about to join the mummy club, but that hasn't stopped Pippa Middleton from slowing down during pregnancy. The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister has been vocal about her fitness regime – keeping up her tennis and swimming as her due date nears. Her latest venture took her to the swanky barre studio of Define London where she spent the day with founder Ashley Verma, trainer to the stars including Jourdan Dunn, Poppy Delevingne and Georgina Chapman.

Opening up about their time together, Ashley, who opened her studio six months ago, said: "I had the pleasure of working with Pippa during her third trimester, it was super exciting. She walked in and she was super nice and very open. She was like, 'You're the new kid on the block, this is amazing, what do I need to do?' She wasn't 1000 per cent on certain barre-related things, so it was really great because she was completely open to it and lovely. She was taking it all in."

Ashley, who has spent 14 years in the fitness business, added: "Pippa definitely has kept fit throughout her pregnancy and it's wonderful that she has incorporated barre into her exercise because it's so unbelievably beneficial for your pre and post-natal journey. For me it was just about giving her all of the tools that she needs to be doing to help her through the journey."

Kate's younger sister is reportedly due in October. "I could tell she was in that excited, nervous world," said Ashley, who "just got a cheeky little grin from her" when she asked Pippa about her due date and baby's gender. Praising the columnist, Ashley continued: "She has a great mind body connection and already had an understanding of how her body now moved with a child inside of her. She's got such a great energy about her, in terms of just life. She's a very happy person. She's got the very typical glowing skin, she eats healthy snacks, she drinks a lot of water.

"I think a lot of people think, I'm pregnant so I can't move for nine months, but I really think it's important to get the word out there that you have to move your body. And the beautiful thing that Pippa is doing is that she is engaging in this type of workout at Define."

Want to work out like Pippa Middleton? See the tips Ashley gave the mum-to-be:

- Listen to your body: do what feels comfortable for your body. At Define London we got you! We want you to embrace your ever-changing body and discover new ways to move it.

- Target the important muscle groups: the glutes, hamstrings, inner thighs, pelvic floor, abdominals, and upper and lower back are areas on which to focus both pre and post-natal. These muscle groups need to be simultaneously strengthened and lengthened to accommodate the growth of the baby and for you to feel better in your ever-changing body.

- Do the right kind of ab work and keep up with your kegels: while it is important to tailor your abdominal exercises when pregnant, core strength is essential to help your body adapt to the constant postural changes during pregnancy. It's all about balance; the belly needs to be flexible enough to allow for the baby to grow but strong enough to support that growth.

- Keep your head above your heart: blood volume increases by up to 50 per cent by the third trimester, and with more blood to pump, the heart must work harder. Invest in a pregnancy wedge for home to help with your workouts. A playground ball too will help along your fitness journey.

- Have Fun and Enjoy!! You CAN Move! At Define London, we give the tools to help all clients understand the modifications. In a Define workout, clients experience improved posture, decreased lower back pain, increased pelvic stability, better circulation, reduced swelling, and they sleep better. Not to mention that sexy, sculpted muscles are the perfect accessory to go along with radiant skin, luxurious hair, and a bump!

