Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher reveals impressive body transformation Andy Sugden would be proud!

Kelvin Fletcher has been working out a lot recently, and the former Emmerdale star showed just how much his efforts have paid off this week after posting a photograph of his toned physique. Posing in the gym without his shirt on, Kelvin revealed his six-pack and muscular arms, and simply captioned the image: "@Marvel, I'm ready when you are." Fans were seriously impressed by Kelvin's transformation, with one writing: "Looking great Kelvin," while another said: "Kelvin you look amazing as always. Shame we don’t see you on TV anymore." Lorraine star Richard Arnold also had his say, joking: "It's like looking in a mirror."

Kelvin Fletcher has been working hard at the gym!

Since leaving Emmerdale in 2015, Kelvin has kept a low profile away from the spotlight, although regularly keeps in touch with his former co-stars. Kelvin has also been busy looking after his two-year-old daughter Marnie, who celebrated her birthday last month. Kelvin shares his little girl with wife Eliza Marsland, and the pair are set to welcome their second child later in the year. Eliza shared the happy news on Instagram in August, posting a sweet photograph of herself cradling her bump. "So much to look forward this year! Feeling so lucky and excited for our family of 3 to become 4," she wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to congratulate her, with one writing: "No way! That grew quick! Congratulations!" Another said: "Aww lovely news, congratulations to you all." Kelvin, meanwhile, joked: "Looks like me already!"

Kelvin and his wife Eliza are expecting their second baby

Kelvin and Eliza were married in a romantic wedding ceremony in November 2015, in front of guests including Michelle Keegan, and his Emmerdale co-stars. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Kelvin said he felt "complete" after marrying the girl of his dreams. "I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One," he said. "The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me forever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful." The soap star added: "We didn't need a piece of paper to prove anything because we know we love each other. But now that it's here, it feels so right. Marriage completes us."

