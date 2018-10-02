Kevin Clifton reveals big change he's made in his life since split from Karen He spoke out to a fan on Twitter…

Kevin Clifton has opened up about the one big health change he's made since his split from wife Karen Clifton – admitting to a fan on Monday that he's decided to stop drinking alcohol. Responding to a follower who asked: "My mum was wondering, have you lost weight since last year? 'Cos she says you're looking very trim," he wrote, "Bless her. I actually quit alcohol. Haven’t had a drink in 5 months. Could be that." Other Strictly fans were quick to respond to Kevin's post with plenty of compliments.

Fans have noticed Kevin is looking extra trim during the new series of Strictly

"Awww well done you. I bet you feel better for it! Mind you, you always look great and very fit!" one wrote, while another said: "Outstanding work. I'm not quite ready to ditch it altogether but 100% on board with all the reasons for doing so (chiefly mental health)." One follower also sweetly admitted: "Well done Kevin! Wish I had your willpower but I enjoy a glass of wine watching Strictly."

Kevin and Karen announced their split in March, but have continued to dance together on Strictly and during their joint tour. He and celebrity partner Stacey Dooley danced a cha cha cha on Saturday night, receiving mixed reviews from the judges but still being voted through for another week by the public. The professional dancer's 2017 partner, Susan Calman, made sure to send her support too – writing on Twitter: "Watched @kevinclifton and @staceydooley open the show. They killed it. Apologies to Stacey though, it seems that Craig still thinks he's marking me. You were amazing." Kevin then retweeted Susan's message, and adorably wrote: "Love you x." Aw!

The star has continued to be active on social media throughout the new series, often answering fan questions. In September, he revealed one detail that many Strictly fans had been wondering – describing how the couples find out which order they'll be dancing in on the live show. Responding to a fan question, he told his followers that it's a very last-minute decision. "They tell us on the morning of the live show," he said.