Paddy McGuinness has unveiled a dramatic weight loss transformation after shedding over 1.5 stone in five weeks. The TV presenter, who was announced as a new host for Top Gear in October, showcased his impressive new look in an Instagram post on Tuesday – and revealed how he had shed the pounds.

"There's five weeks and a tan between both these pics. I started at 14 stone and finished at 12 stone 4lb. This was down to just three hours a week weight training but 7 days a week of strict dieting," Paddy divulged. "I was on 4 meals a day all clean eating. I felt great and was getting shredded but personally I thought I looked too small and light for my size, 6'1". I'm back to eating a decent enough diet, for me, now but I'm also enjoying plenty of treats (in moderation)."

The 45-year-old has since regained some weight, and said he is now happier with his body. "I'm now 13st 9lb (2nd pic) and happy with my size. Not shredded to death but feel comfortable in my clothes and more importantly I'm not out of breath climbing the stairs!! #beforeandafter #dowhatsbestforyou #32waist41chest," he wrote.

Paddy often shares photos of his healthy meals and exercise routine on social media, but doesn't avoid the occasional treat. The dad-of-three has recently joined Emma Willis, Amanda Holden and Rochelle Humes to launch a food tasting panel for M&S, meaning they'll get together each month to sample the newest additions to the range and share their favourites.

And it's not the only new project he has taken on; Paddy has also been named as one of the new Top Gear presenters, alongside former cricketer Freddy Flintoff. The duo will start work on the upcoming series in early 2019, taking over from Friends star Matt LeBlanc and joining existing presenter Chris Harris for the new line-up.

"Getting the Top Gear gig is a real honour and I'm thrilled the BBC have given me this opportunity," Paddy said. "To be hosting a show I've watched and loved from being a small boy is beyond exciting."

