It's all about strength! Kirsty Gallacher’s marathon training: week 2 The TV presenter is running the marathon for SafeHands for Mothers

Kirsty Gallacher is back! This week, the TV presenter has done two weight sessions and three runs and is well into her marathon journey. She explained to HELLO!: “It’s not just about running” and that there’s “a lot of core and strength to combat injury”. At the end of the week, her aim is to do her first five mile run - phew! What’s the target for next week? And how is she feeling? Find out in her weekly marathon vlog below…

The week has involved core and strength training as well as road runs

Make sure to donate to Kirsty's SafeHands for Mothers fund here.

See you next week!