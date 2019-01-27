12 ways to be a more positive person on social media according to Tessy Ojo from The Diana Award Creating a nicer environment starts with you

The Diana Award is charity legacy to Princess Diana and her belief that young people have the power to change the world. The Diana Award's leading Anti-Bullying Campaign works to change the attitude and culture surrounding bullying both across the UK and around the world. To create the positive kind of social media experience we all want, you can help by tackling online abuse and harassment. Here, Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award, shares her some top tips:

1. Lead by example

Speak out and take positive action when you see online harassment or abuse happen to others, whether it's offering support to someone or saying something to the perpetrator. We all have a role to play in making online abuse unacceptable and creating kinder environments.

2. Remember that you're not alone

If you are experiencing online abuse and harassment remember that others have felt this way. It may make you feel isolated, hurt and angry – but remember that these feelings will pass.

3. Choose your online friends carefully

Remember that anyone you accept as a friend will be able to see what you have made available on that profile. They may be able to share or screengrab your photos or information and post them elsewhere.

4. Make a strong password for all of your accounts

Change them regularly and never share these with anyone. Make sure your password includes a combination of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. This will mean people can’t access your account, steal any of your info, or post harmful comments or pictures in your name.

5. Check your privacy settings

Choose the information you share with people carefully. For example, you can set your profile or data to private or only allow certain people to contact you and view particular information. Make sure you never share your address, phone number or email address with anyone you do not know online.

6. Search your name

Do this to check what private information about you is available online. If somebody types your name into a search engine, what can they find? You may need to check your privacy settings.

7. Keep the evidence

Save any evidence of abuse you receive whether this be photos, texts or conversations. It is best to save or screenshot evidence which can be passed to support organisations or the police in extreme cases.

8. Don't respond

If you receive abusive comments or messages online, instead of responding, block the person. There is always a way to stop someone from contacting you, check out the privacy or safety settings of the service you are using to find out how.

9. Report it

Any online abuse or harassment you suffer should be reported. Block the person and use the 'report abuse' buttons all social media networks have.

10. Stay positive

Things will get better and there are many organisations out there to help if you are experience online abuse or harassment.

11. Live your best life

Remain authentic to who you truly are both on and offline. Live your values out daily. Be empathetic towards others, show kindness because you just never know what the other person is going through.

12. Tessy's tip

Muting is magic and blocking is beautiful; never suffer in silence!

Visit www.antibullyingpro.com to find out more

