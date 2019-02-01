The struggles of being a mum and an athlete! Kirsty Gallacher’s marathon training: week 3 The TV presenter is running the marathon for SafeHands for Mothers

While the snow may leave us in full hibernation mode, there’s no rest for our marathon vlogger Kirsty Gallacher! However, this week has had an unexpected hurdle for the mum-of-two. Speaking to HELLO!, she explained: “My youngest has been in bed all week with tonsillitis so I’ve not been able to get out and run as much”. The TV presenter managed to cram in some running at the end of the week while also working on her strength and core. And it’s not just being a superstar mum that slowed her down- the weather hasn’t been on her side, so she’s had to swap road running for the treadmill to “get the miles in”. But we’re very jealous at how glam she looks in the video...

Make sure to donate to Kirsty's SafeHands for Mothers fund here.

See you next week!