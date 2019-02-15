She’s back! Kirsty Gallacher’s feeling better and back on track for marathon training week 5 The TV presenter is running the marathon for SafeHands for Mothers

It’s that time of year where there are nasty bugs going around, and our marathon vlogger Kirsty Gallacher and her whole family were unfortunately struck with a virus. After a few days on antibiotics and out of training, Kirsty is back for her fitness journey (or “in the land of the living” as she puts it!). She spent this week doing some gym sessions and completing an eight-mile run in the freezing cold, where you have to focus carefully on your pace and breathing. Watch her training vlogs below….

Kirsty explains how she has returned to training

Phew - that looks freezing!





Kirsty has worked on strength training as well as mileage

Kirsty is back on track!

Make sure to donate to Kirsty's SafeHands for Mothers fund here.