A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman reveals secret to amazing 20lb weight loss The star shared her fitness and diet tips on social media

Wow, Jasmine Harman looks incredible! The stunning A Place in the Sun host has lost a huge 20lbs in just five months and has shared her before and after pictures with her Instagram followers. The 43-year-old revealed she has completely changed her lifestyle by starting exercising at the gym and adopting a healthier diet – and the results are pretty amazing. Jasmine looks fantastic in both before and after photos in which she wears the same swimming costume on a beach. The star looks noticeably slimmer in the recent snap, with a flatter stomach and more sculpted arms. So how did she do it?

Mum-of-two Jasmine wrote: "Can you spot the difference? One was in August, and one is now! I’ve lost over 20lbs since I began exercising again 5 months ago, along with eating more whole #vegan foods and less junk, smaller portions, less alcohol, fewer snacks like crisps and biscuits, and definitely a lot less bread."

She continued: "I feel great and I’m sticking with it, slowly but surely getting to my goal. A lot of people have said I’ve lost too much weight and I’ve lost my curves... well hopefully now you’ll see that is not true! 😊 both photos are un-retouched! I’m hoping this will motivate those looking for a long term lifestyle change! And thanks so much to all those who have inspired me!"

There was plenty of praise from her fans who were inspired by her new lifestyle. One posted: "You’re my motivation! You’re seriously looking so healthy and amazing," Another said: "Wonderful. Many congratulations. That's awesome." One follower warned her about getting carried away with dieting, saying: "Well done Jasmine, you look amazing. Don't take it too far though, stay healthy and don't get too thin!" While others liked the star with curves and on the slimmer side, saying: "Stunning then, stunning now Jasmine."

Congratulations Jasmine, you're our spring body inspo!

