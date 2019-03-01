Our marathon vlogger Kirsty Gallacher shows the gruesome side of training The TV presenter is running the marathon for SafeHands for Mothers

Think marathon training is just all about racking up miles on the treadmill? Think again! Our marathon vlogger Kirsty Gallacher has taken us behind the scenes of her latest physio session with Claire McGloughlin who is helping her sort out knee pain (as running is a high-impact exercise on those joints). And if you thought physio is all about some nice massages in any problem areas, you may also need to think again. The TV presenter needed some painful looking treatment involving needles- watch her vlogs below (unless you’re a little squeamish)….

Kirsty showed us her session

Ouch - would you try this?

Donate to Kirsty's SafeHands for Mothers fund here.

See you next week...