Kirsty Gallacher’s marathon training: mixing it up with Rudimental The TV presenter is running the marathon for SafeHands for Mothers

Sticking to one exercise is dull, and it’s often why people lose motivation quickly when they start a new gym routine. Our marathon vlogger Kirsty Gallacher teamed up with Rudimental (who have recently had a number 1 hit with Jess Glynne!) this week to spice up the routine, as Kirsty explains “the running is rather boring at times!” They worked out every part of the body and had some fun along with it - watch the video below...

Loading the player...

Donate to Kirsty's SafeHands for Mothers fund here.

See you next week...