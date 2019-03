BBC newsreader Huw Edwards, 57, reveals how he shed 3 stone and maintains weight loss The broadcaster looks like a new man!

Huw Edwards has revealed the secret to his dramatic weight loss, after shedding three stone due to a new diet and fitness routine. The BBC broadcaster has been keeping fans up to date with his progress on Instagram, showing his noticeably slimmer physique, and now he’s revealed that boxing is to thank for much of the progress.

Speaking to Daily Mirror he said: "The boxing training is going pretty well. I do my boxing two or three times a week. I do TRX too, but only once a week in the park otherwise people will think I am going completely mad."

Huw Edwards has shed three stone in the past year

Huw trains with former professional boxer Clinton McKenzie, and has previously said how much better he feels since slimming down. The father-of-five appears to have cut sugar out of his diet too, and recently joked he was in "cake hell"as he tried to resist the temptation of a sugary cupcake at work.

The 57-year-old has been tipped to compete on Strictly Come Dancing on 2019 following his transformation – something he hasn’t ruled out. The 57-year-old – who appeared on Strictly as a guest star last year – spoke about the decision he is faced with when talking to radio host Steve Wright. He said: "Following my stellar appearance reading out the terms and conditions in early December, where I basically set the British television world alight, I was asked if I'd consider Strictly."

The newsreader is also following a healthy diet

Huw continued: "And I think the answer is, Steve. I've come here today for some advice. Despite all appearances, I am quite shy." Reflecting on the revealing costumes that the celebrities and dancers wear, Huw admitted that they "scare him", but he hasn’t quite made up his mind yet.

Despite his uncertainty, Huw has already garnered the support from some Strictly stars, including It Takes Two host Zoe Ball, who retweeted a Twitter message from a fan backing his potential involvement.

