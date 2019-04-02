Gregg Wallace's dramatic weight loss: how he lost over three stone Gregg often shares his workouts with fans

Inside The Factory star Gregg Wallace has made no secret of his recent weight loss, often sharing fitness snaps from the gym or topless selfies from his overseas travels. In fact, the 54-year-old foodie has lost over three stone, thanks to his regular workouts and mindful diet - though no doubt Masterchef fans hope he still allows himself a pudding every now and then! The star has spoken of his weight loss journey in the past, and is thought to have got into fitness seriously during the summer of 2018, when he began sharing insights with his fans.

As recently as January, Gregg revealed on Instagram that he had dipped under 13 stone in weight. Sharing a shirtless snap, he wrote: "Sunday morning alone in a gym. Abs and light cardio. Under 13st!!" In September 2018, he told Good Morning Britain's Ben Shepherd the secret to his transformation.

"I reduced the booze, I've had to give up fry ups and I exercise more," he said at the time. He also told The Sun in 2017: "When I was at my biggest I was having a daily fry-up, fish and chips once per week, takeaway a couple more times and drinking beer nearly every day."

Of his favourite diet meals, he said: "I'm a huge fan of curries, chillies and stews - it is still possible to lose weight and eat hearty meals. Think about cooking with meats such as chicken and pork — all the things that don’t have much fat. Use lean mince to make chillies, fill up with tasty stews stuffed full of healthy, low-calorie veg."

Judging by Gregg's social media posts, the star likes to combine swimming, body weight workouts and weight training in his fitness programme. In October 2018, he shared some photographs from Virgin Active's gym in Canary Wharf, where he was thought to be enjoying a work-out. And after one fan asked if he heads to the gym in the morning before filming Inside The Factory, he replied: "Absolutely."