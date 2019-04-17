How this ONE change has helped Kirsty Gallacher's marathon training The TV presenter is running the marathon for SafeHands for Mothers

Most runners find it tricky choosing between the track and the treadmill; the gym equipment may make it easier to keep up your pace and know exactly how many miles you’re clocking up, but can anything beat the blissful views of an outdoor, scenic run? Luckily, our marathon vlogger Kirsty Gallacher is currently in Dubai, and her treadmill has incredible views of the city “to keep [her] occupied”. Kirsty said that she hit the gym “to keep going and beat the jet lag!”, which is definitely one way to adjust to a new city. Not long until she has to pace her way through London...

Loading the player...

Donate to Kirsty's SafeHands for Mothers fund here.

See you next week...