Harry Potter star Timothy Spall shows off incredible weight loss transformation

Harry Potter actor Timothy Spall surprised viewers with his recent appearance. Appearing on Thursday's Lorraine, the 62-year-old - who played Peter Pettigrew in the popular film franchise - looked almost unrecognisable with his slimmer physique as he opened up about his weight loss transformation. Asked if the change was down to an overhaul in lifestyle, the star replied: "I did really. If I was going to write a diet book, it would be two pages. The first one is, food and booze is lovely and exercise is horrible. Right, turn over the page, if you eat too much and drink too much, you put on weight. If you eat about the right amount, you don't. And that's it really!"

Timothy Spall opened up about his new lifestyle on Lorraine

The Auf Wiedersehen, Pet actor added: "There are anomalies where people find it harder, it's like if you have a car and have a bag round it, the more that spills out into the bag." Although it is not known how much Timothy has lost, his actor son Rafe once weight 18.5 stone before he adopted a healthier lifestyle.

The dad-of-three previously explained that his transformation was also down to some exercise. "Lots of walking and watching what I put in my gob," he told Event magazine last year. "It’s the scoff less diet. Simple science says that if you eat more than you burn, you put on weight. If you eat less, it comes off. But keeping it off isn’t easy. You have to be vigilant." However, cutting down alcohol is also key. "Booze is riddled with sugar and it doesn't fill you up," he added. "If you have a bottle of wine with your dinner, it's like having two dinners."

