Oti Mabuse says she cried during first Strictly dress fitting due to bra size The star is now happy with her figure

Oti Mabuse has opened up about her own personal body confidence issues, which she confronted when she joined Strictly Come Dancing. The professional dancer, who is set to appear on Thursday's Lorraine in the show's new series Body Confidential, is now happy in her skin but it hasn't always been that way. Ahead of her appearance on the breakfast show, the star has revealed how she previously battled insecurities over her curvaceous body shape and broke down in tears during a Strictly dress fitting, due to her size 28GG chest. Oti says that the show's supportive cast and crew helped her feel more positive about her figure.

Oti, who is married to fellow dancer Marius Lepure, said: “My body lessons start with these boobs. I am a 28GG. All my family has always had big boobs. I was hitting puberty way before other girls were. As a 12 year-old girl going in and saying ‘I’m looking for a B cup’, that kind of sounds unrealistic. I’m lucky that my mum has the same issue and she was able to teach me how to deal with it. As a young girl I was always wearing jersies over it.”

MORE: Beverley Knight reveals how she overcame her insecurities in her late 40s

Speaking of her first dress fitting at Strictly, she recalled: "Strictly opened a lot of doors to me. I remember fitting my first bra and I was crying. I was like, this looks so bad and I look so massive compared to the other girls. Nobody picked on me for it and no one discriminated against me for it and nobody said anything in a negative way and I think that helped me and my self-esteem and my nerves about being out in a bra with sequins on.”

MORE: You need to follow these body positive heroes on Instagram

Oti suffers from shoulder, neck and back pain and says that having a good bra fitting makes all the difference. "Most shops cater for everyday women but in my case I don’t have an everyday body. We all come in different shapes and sizes and I think it’s really important we all embrace and celebrate the skin that we’re in. It is you after all and I think that’s really special.”

Watch Oti on Lorraine tomorrow on ITV from 8.30am

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.