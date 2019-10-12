Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse on fitness, diets and body confidence The star looks amazing on the ballroom dancing show

We all love Oti Mabuse! She's the professional dancer lighting up the Strictly dancefloor every Saturday night with her celebrity partner Kelvin Fletcher, known for her infectious positivity and beaming smile. Also a judge on The Greatest Dancer, the South African star is making quite a name for herself. Oti also has the most incredible figure thanks to all those hours spent dancing; she started dancing as a child with her sister Motsi Mabuse, who is the new judge on Strictly, replacing Darcey Bussell. Find out all about Oti's fitness regime, healthy eating habits and her newfound body confidence here…

Oti on keeping fit…

Being a dancer, keeping fit is naturally part if Oti's daily training routine. The star previously told Women's Health South Africa: "I’m not really one for the gym. For me, the only way my body responds to any form of exercise is through dance.” The dancer likes to take dance classes in various styles such as jazz to keep in shape. She also told the publication how she sometimes runs to keep fit, spending 45 minutes on the treadmill when she has the time.

Oti is a big fan of leg exercises, telling the Daily Mail: "I have very long legs so I have to build muscle in order to control them and so that they look good when I’m extending. I do a lot of thigh exercises such as squats, lunges and running."

MORE: Strictly body envy! How the professionals get their incredible bodies

Oti on her diet...

We imagine a pro dancer like Oti to be heavily into her protein, carbs and salads but the star revealed she's not one for following a specific diet. She told Women's Health South Africa that she doesn't like to restrict herself in terms of food and she responds to what her body wants. She said: "I do take vitamins and minerals like magnesium and iron, parsley and omega 3, just stuff to keep my muscle memory strong, to keep going and to feed my brain."

Oti on body confidence...

Speaking to Lorraine in June, Oti revealed how she previously battled insecurities over her curvaceous body shape and broke down in tears during a Strictly dress fitting, due to her size 28GG chest. Oti says that the show's supportive cast and crew helped her feel more positive about her figure.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara looks UNRECOGNISABLE in rare childhood photo

Oti, who is married to fellow dancer Marius Lepure, said of her first dress fitting on the show: "Strictly opened a lot of doors to me. I remember fitting my first bra and I was crying. I was like, this looks so bad and I look so massive compared to the other girls. Nobody picked on me for it and no one discriminated against me for it and nobody said anything in a negative way and I think that helped me and my self-esteem and my nerves about being out in a bra with sequins on.”

She added: "Most shops cater for everyday women but in my case, I don’t have an everyday body. We all come in different shapes and sizes and I think it’s really important we all embrace and celebrate the skin that we’re in. It is you after all and I think that’s really special.”